Nusrat pays surprise visit to Kolkata market, hands out masks

Kolkata, March 28 (IANS) Notwithstanding the grim scenario of an ongoing lockdown, people at a south Kolkata market had much to cheer on Saturday, as actor-turned-MP Nusrat Jahan was in their midst, distributing masks and highlighting the need for social distancing to fight the highly infectious Covid-19 disease.

On day six of the lockdown called to prevent spread of Coronavirus infection, Nusrat Jahan paid a surprise visit to the Chetla CIP Market, cautioning the common people to follow the guidelines prescribed by the central and state governments.

The 30-year-old popular actress, donning a mask and a gloves, repeatedly requested buyers to remain within the circles drawn by the administration for each of them to stand outside shops by maintaining social distancing.

The Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member from Diamond Harbour urged the sellers not to hike prices of commodities amid the calamity and enquired about the supply of goods.

She also distributed masks among the vegetable sellers and labourers.

–IANS

ssp/vd