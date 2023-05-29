INDIASCI-TECH

Chip maker Nvidia has announced a new class of large-memory AI supercomputer — an Nvidia DGX supercomputer powered by its GH200 Grace Hopper Superchips and the NVLink Switch System.

According to the company, the AI supercomputer is created to enable the development of giant, next-generation models for generative AI language applications, recommender systems and data analytics workloads.

Nvidia DGX GH200 supercomputers are expected to be available by the end of the year.

“Generative AI, large language models and recommender systems are the digital engines of the modern economy,” Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia, said in a statement.

Moreover, the chip maker said that Google Cloud, Meta and Microsoft are among the first expected to gain access to the DGX GH200 to explore its capabilities for generative AI workloads.

The company also intends to provide the DGX GH200 design as a blueprint to cloud service providers and other hyperscalers so they can further customise it for their infrastructure.

“As AI models grow larger, they need powerful infrastructure that can scale to meet increasing demands,” said Alexis Bjorlin, vice president of Infrastructure, AI Systems and Accelerated Platforms at Meta.

Further, to advance research and development, the company is building its own DGX GH200-based AI supercomputer named — NVIDIA Helio, to power the work of its researchers and development teams.

