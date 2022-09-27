SCI-TECHWORLD

NVIDIA brings fix for lower frame rate, stuttering issues

Following complaints from users of gaming PCs about lower frame rates, stuttering, among others after the release of the Windows 11 2022 Update, graphics chip giant NVIDIA has acknowledged the problem and released a fix for the issues, which is now available in beta.

According to Windows Central, the graphics chip manufacturer plans to ship an update to everyone as soon as possible.

“Some users may observe lower performance in games or applications after updating to Microsoft Windows 11 2022 Update,” according to the NVIDIA support page.

The solution is to install NVIDIA GeForce Experience v.3.26 beta. To receive the updated experience, PC owners can either download it from NVIDIA or update it through the Settings section of the GeForce Experience app.

The beta version of the update became available on September 25. The graphics chip manufacturer expects the non-beta update to ship on September 26 with a new GeForce Game Ready Driver.

Meanwhile, NVIDIA recently unveiled the GeForce RTX 40 Series of GPUs designed to deliver extreme performance for gamers and creators, led by its new flagship — RTX 4090 GPU.

The RTX 40 Series delivers massive generational leaps in performance and efficiency and represents a new era of real-time ray tracing and neural rendering, which uses AI to generate pixels.

