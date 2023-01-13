SCI-TECHWORLD

Nvidia Broadcast can now simulate eye contact

NewsWire
0
0

Chip-maker Nvidia has announced that it has added new effects to NVIDIA Broadcast, its tool for live-streaming and video conferencing, including Eye Contact.

The new Eye Contact feature moves the eyes of the speaker to simulate eye contact with the camera which is achieved by estimating and aligning gaze, the company said in a blogpost on Thursday.

“The eyes retain their natural colour and blinks, and there’s even a disconnect feature in case you look too far away, to transition smoothly between simulated and real eyes.”

This new artificial intelligence (AI) effect is helpful for content creators who want to record themselves while reading their notes or a script, or want to avoid having to look directly at the camera.

However, the Eye Contact effect is currently in beta.

The company has also added a new Vignette effect which can be combined with a “subtle Background Blur effect to get an AI-simulated bokeh visual on your webcam, instantly improving visual quality,” Nvidia said.

Moreover, Broadcast integrated two of the “most popular community requested features” — the option to mirror your camera and to take a screenshot of users’ webcams.

“Broadcast continues its strong momentum with double the active users from the previous year. And over 20 partners have integrated Broadcast effects directly into their apps,” the company said.

20230113-091603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Instagram aims to make it easier to find nearby businesses

    Apple Watch ECG sensor can predict stress level accurately: Study

    LG Energy swings to profit on strong EV battery demand

    Disney+ adds 7.9 mn subscribers as Netflix bleeds