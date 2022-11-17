SCI-TECHWORLD

Nvidia, Microsoft team up to build AI supercomputer

NewsWire
Nvidia has announced a multi-year collaboration with Microsoft to build one of the most powerful AI supercomputers in the world.

The supercomputer will be powered by Microsoft Azure’s advanced supercomputing infrastructure combined with Nvidia GPUs, networking and a full stack of AI software to help enterprises train, deploy and scale AI, including large, state-of-the-art models, according to the report.

“AI technology advances as well as industry adoption are accelerating. The breakthrough of foundation models has triggered a tidal wave of research, fostered new startups and enabled new enterprise applications,” said Manuvir Das, vice president of enterprise computing at Nvidia.

“Our collaboration with Microsoft will provide researchers and companies with state-of-the-art AI infrastructure and software to capitalise on the transformative power of AI,” he added.

Through this collaboration, Nvidia will research and accelerate advances in generative AI, for creating new text, code, images, videos, and audio using unsupervised, self-learning algorithms.

“AI is fueling the next wave of automation across enterprises and industrial computing, enabling organisations to do more with less as they navigate economic uncertainties,” said Scott Guthrie, executive vice president of the Cloud + AI Group at Microsoft.

“Our collaboration with NVIDIA unlocks the world’s most scalable supercomputer platform, which delivers state-of-the-art AI capabilities for every enterprise on Microsoft Azure,” he added.

