SCI-TECHWORLD

Nvidia plans to release ‘unlaunched’ 12GB graphics card

NewsWire
0
0

Chip-maker Nvidia is reportedly planning to release its ‘unlaunched’ RTX 4080 12GB graphics card as the ‘RTX 4070 Ti’.

RTX 4070 Ti graphics processing unit (GPU) specifications were released on the company’s website, however, Twitter user @momomo_us managed to take a screenshot before Nvidia took the page down, reports The Verge.

The leaked specifications look similar to the 12GB RTX 4080, with the chip featuring 7,680 CUDA cores, a 2.61 GHz boost clock and 12GB of memory.

It also mentioned that the GPU could run 4K at up to 240Hz or 8K at 60Hz with display stream compression (DSC) and high dynamic range (HDR).

Meanwhile, in October 2022, the graphics chip giant had paused the launch of its RTX 4080 12GB graphics card after facing backlash because of confusion over its name.

“The RTX 4080 12GB is a better graphics card, but it’s not named right”, the company had said.

“Having two GPUs with the 4080 designation is confusing”, it added.

20230101-140805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    High ‘good’ cholesterol levels no guarantee for low heart disease risk

    Samsung to revamp its business strategy: Report

    Nearly half of Elon Musk’s 90mn Twitter followers are ‘fake’

    Google Pay launches Tap to Pay for UPI, in collaboration with...