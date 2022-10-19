SCI-TECHWORLD

Nvidia’s RTX 4090 can be used to decode passwords

Graphics chip giant Nvidia’s RTX 4090 GPU (graphics processing unit) can be used to crack an eight-character password in minutes, media reports say.

According to WindowsCentral, a group of the latest GPUs is strong enough to quickly crack passwords and it can likely be cracked by even a single RTX 4090 within days.

In similar tests, the RTX 4090 is more than twice as effective as the RTX 3090, the report said.

An eight-character password may be cracked in 48 minutes using a password hashing system with eight 4090 graphics cards.

The majority of passwords that have been leaked are of eight characters. Even if the GPU can crack passwords, it will probably be used more to play the top PC games, as per the report.

Meanwhile, recently, the company had paused the launch of its RTX 4080 12GB graphics card after facing backlash because of confusion over its name.

“The RTX 4080 12GB is a better graphics card, but it’s not named right”, the company said recently.

The company had announced the RTX 4080 in two configurations. It includes a 2.31GHz base clock that boosts up to 2.61GHz, 639 Tensor-TFLOPs, 92 RT-TFLOPs, and 40 Shader-TFLOPs.

