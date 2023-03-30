BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

NXP Semiconductors CEO Kurt Sievers meets PM

NewsWire
0
0

Kurt Sievers, CEO of the Dutch semiconductor designer and manufacturer NXP Semiconductors, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the country.

In a tweet about the meeting on Tuesday, the company said: “NXP CEO Kurt Sievers met with India’s PM @narendramodi to discuss strengthening the semiconductor ecosystem, developing STEM workforce and startup ecosystem in India. We’re committed to driving innovation and positive change through our tech solutions.”

In response, Modi tweeted on Thursday: “Happy to have met Mr. Kurt Sievers, the CEO of @NXP and discuss the transformative landscape in the world of semiconductors and innovation. India is emerging as a key force in these sectors, powered by our talented youth.”

Sievers is learnt to have told Modi that he would “strongly recommend” India as a future location for their foundry partners.

20230330-114003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UK based Arora family saved their riches before B&M tanked

    Tube Investments to buy electric tractor maker Cellestial for Rs 161...

    Brace for tighter Fed policy than we imagined: Citibank

    K.V. Kamath appointed independent director of Reliance Industries