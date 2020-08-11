NY governor urges police to better enforce social distancing

New York, Aug 11 (IANS) New York Governor Andrew Cuomo urged the New York City Police Department to step up enforcing social distancing rules on bars and restaurants while COVID-19 hospitalizations and ICU patients in the state have dropped to their lowest levels since March.

“We need the NYPD to step up,” Cuomo said, adding the state issued 19 violations to bars or restaurants on Sunday. “This is an enforcement issue, not an information issue. I need the local governments and the local police departments to enforce – it’s that simple,” Xinhua news agency reported on Monday.

New York conducted about 54,000 tests on Sunday and less than 1 percent were positive for COVID-19, Cuomo said at a conference call with reporters. The state also hit new lows for COVID-19 hospitalizations and ICU patients with two COVID-19 deaths.

“Our numbers reflect the work of everyone in this state, and the number of ICU patients and hospitalizations have reached new lows again. That is extraordinary given where we were just a few months ago,” Cuomo said.

On Sunday, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force visited 770 establishments in New York City and Long Island and observed 19 establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements.

–IANS

rt/