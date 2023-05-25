DIASPORAWORLD

NY State Assembly to pass legislation to observe Diwali as federal holiday

The New York State Assembly hopes to pass a legislation to observe Diwali and Lunar New Year as federal holidays.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Assembly Speaker Carl E. Heastie said that it is important to recognise New York’s rich and diverse culture.

“Therefore, it is the intention of the Assembly to pass a legislation to observe Lunar New Year and Diwali as holidays in New York State before the close of our legislative session. We will continue discussions with the stakeholders as to how this might affect the school calendar,” the statement read.

The move comes after endeavours by legislators and members of the diaspora to establish these festivals as recognised holidays in the state.

Congresswoman Grace Meng, representing NY’s 6th Congressional District, will announce the Diwali Day Act, which would designate Diwali as the 12th officially-recognised holiday in the US.

“Our holidays should recognise and reflect the great diversity of our communities and I look forward to these bills moving through the Assembly,” Meng tweeted.

For the announcement, Meng will be joined by Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar, State Senator Joe Addabbo, and Councilman Shekar Krishnan.

