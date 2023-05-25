DIASPORALIFESTYLE

NYC Mayor honours India-born woman for promoting cultural literacy

NewsWire
0
0

India-born entrepreneur and author Anu Sehgal has been honoured by New York City Mayor Eric Adams for promoting South Asian cultural literacy in the US.

Sehgal, founder and president of The Culture Tree, was honoured on Tuesday at the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Reception 2023 in New York, which was attended by 800 prominent members of the diaspora and Asian communities.

“We’re applauding you for your effort to foster cross-cultural exchange while uniting our vibrant South Asian community together, we look forward to the many ways you have helped the AAPI New Yorkers and you will continue to make a positive difference,” Mayor Adams said.

The Mayor added that he is pleased to recognise the accomplishments of Sehgal, “a proud Indian-American who has strengthened New York for nearly two decades”.

The Meerut-born author has lived in America for over two decades, having moved to New York from Delhi in 1995, post her graduation.

Sehgal says after moving to the US, she was starved for authentic Indian experiences and community, and once she became a parent, the lack of quality and authentic Indian programs and classes became even more evident to her.

As an active parent, Sehgal says that an awareness of one’s heritage, culture and language is key for children to become self-aware and confident individuals.

“As a cultural educator, I am looking forward to providing children with authentic, immersive and inspiring experiences. Through classes and events, we can offer cross-cultural exposure that can help shape knowledgeable, open-minded and respectful individuals,” Sehgal says in her website bio.

She founded The Culture Tree in 2016 with an aim to provide South Asian children with the opportunity to learn about and be proud of their South Asian Culture.

20230525-130803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Indian students, temporary workers, to be hit as Australia gets...

    Indian-origin businessman jailed for loan fraud in the UK

    Indian-American tech start-up founder pleads guilty to securities fraud

    ‘Oxygen for India’ marathon fundraiser to collect $2mn launched in Canada