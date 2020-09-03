NYC reopens gyms, postpones start of new school year

New York, Sep 3 (IANS) Gyms in New York City started reopening with safety protocols, which signals another step toward a return to normalcy.

Each gym has to pass a virtual inspection, no indoor group fitness classes are allowed, and swimming pools will remain closed. Gyms can only operate at one-third capacity, and members must wear a mask and stay six feet apart, Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.

Gyms in other parts of New York State reopened at restricted capacity on August 24. New York City officials delayed the reopening to September 2.

New York City also delayed the start of the new school year by several days to keep working on coronavirus safety precautions, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday.

Instead of starting a mix of in-person and remote learning on September 10, the city’s more than 1 million public school students will start remote-only classes on September 16. In-school instruction will begin on September 21.

Restaurant indoor dining is still prohibited in the city, which has resulted in more outdoor dining and extended fence-protected dining in the street.

–IANS

rt/