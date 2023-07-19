Leading publication The New York Times is going to shut down its Maths-based puzzle game called Digits next month.

The media house launched the puzzle game in beta in April.

If you visit the page for the game, you’ll see a message that says “This game is going away on August 8th.”

If you click into the game, you’ll see a message as well, reports The Verge.

The game was a fun concept but didn’t get the traction to turn into a full-fledged NYT Games offering.

“We always approached our experiment with Digits as a limited time beta test,” a company spokesperson said in a statement.

“During this time, we learned a lot about how players engaged with the game and we’re grateful for their feedback. Right now, we’re focusing on growing the audience and engagement of our other games and look forward to testing more games in beta soon,” the spokesperson added.

The users were asked to add, subtract, multiply, or divide six numbers to try and total a certain goal number. If they received the exact number, they got three stars.

While Digits comes to an end, people can still enjoy Wordle, another popular game offered by the NYT which has been quite popular.

