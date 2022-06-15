SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

NZ all-rounder Bracewell, two support staff in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 (Ld)

New Zealand allrounder Michael Bracewell has tested positive for COVID-19 a day after the conclusion of the second Test against England, the New Zealand Cricket (NZC) confirmed on Wednesday.

Bracewell undertook a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) in the morning after waking up with symptoms. He will require five days of isolation before rejoining the group.

The allrounder had recently made his Test debut against England in the second Test at Trent Bridge, making 49 and 25 in both innings while returning figures of 3/62 and 0/60 with his off-breaks, including taking the wicket of opposition skipper Ben Stokes in the first innings.

On arrival in London, team physio Vijay Vallabh and strength & conditioning coach Chris Donaldson also tested positive for COVID-19 and will also begin five days of isolation.

“UPDATE | Team physio Vijay Vallabh and strength & conditioning coach Chris Donaldson have also tested positive for COVID-19 on arrival in London and will begin five days of isolation. No other members of the tour party have tested positive at this stage,” said BlackCaps in a tweet.

Blair Tickner and Dane Cleaver were earlier called up to the squad as replacements for Kyle Jamieson and Cam Fletcher but no new replacements have been named for Bracewell.

