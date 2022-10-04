WORLD

NZ gets its first Indian-origin woman Notary Public

Ashima Singh, Barrister and Solicitor at Auckland-based Legal Associates, has become the first India-born woman to be appointed a Notary Public in New Zealand.

Also a co-founder at Legal Associates, she earned her Bachelor of Law degree from University of Auckland in 2011 and was thereafter admitted to the High Court of New Zealand. She graduated from Delhi University in 2000 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce.

Notary service is usually sought when the validity of a document needs to be verified for overseas use. In her new role, Singh will sign and seal documents that people are asked to provide for overseas use such as to government agencies, courts, and commercial contracts.

“As a young mother and migrant woman, Ashima’s passion is to empower people from the migrant communities and to provide legal representation for all communities inspired her to pursue Notary services,” a press note shared by the Legal Associates said.

Earlier this year, Singh was declared winner of the ‘Inspiring Ethnic Businesswoman 2022’ at the ‘Women4Women Ethnic Women Awards’ in Auckland. She was also awarded Businesswomen of the Year 2016 at Indian Business Awards.

Prior to co-founding Legal Associates, Singh worked with Kenton Chambers Lawyers as a Barrister and Solicitor for three years.

Singh was admitted to the Notaries Society of New Zealand in 2022.

