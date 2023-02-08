The New Zealand government is providing a NZ$5 million ($3 million) package of emergency support to help businesses significantly affected by the recent flooding in Auckland.

“The floods were devastating for many businesses in the Auckland region. The flooding was sudden and could not be reasonably prepared for, so it is expected that it will take a long time for many businesses to recover and start operating again,” Xinhua news agency quoted Finance Minister Grant Robertson as saying.

The package of support was developed through discussions with Auckland business leaders, so it reflects the needs they identified, he said, adding that further support will be considered if required.

Revenue Minister David Parker said taxpayers affected by the flooding and other weather-related damage can contact the taxation department to have their penalties for late payments or late filing of returns waived.

Record rainfall from January 27-28 in Auckland caused massive flooding across the country’s second-largest city.

The massive killed four people and forced the closure of state highways and the Auckland Airport, with the state of emergency declared by the government.

