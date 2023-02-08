WORLD

NZ govt provides support package for flood-affected Auckland businesses

NewsWire
0
0

The New Zealand government is providing a NZ$5 million ($3 million) package of emergency support to help businesses significantly affected by the recent flooding in Auckland.

“The floods were devastating for many businesses in the Auckland region. The flooding was sudden and could not be reasonably prepared for, so it is expected that it will take a long time for many businesses to recover and start operating again,” Xinhua news agency quoted Finance Minister Grant Robertson as saying.

The package of support was developed through discussions with Auckland business leaders, so it reflects the needs they identified, he said, adding that further support will be considered if required.

Revenue Minister David Parker said taxpayers affected by the flooding and other weather-related damage can contact the taxation department to have their penalties for late payments or late filing of returns waived.

Record rainfall from January 27-28 in Auckland caused massive flooding across the country’s second-largest city.

The massive killed four people and forced the closure of state highways and the Auckland Airport, with the state of emergency declared by the government.

20230208-153003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Suez Canal celebrates arrival of large dredger

    First ever Tibetan-origin mayor in US history

    Ukraine confirms partial withdrawal of Russian troops from Kiev, Chernihiv directions

    33 injured after school bus-truck collision in Australia