LIFESTYLEWORLD

NZ launches programme to help older entrepreneurs, inventors

NewsWire
0
0

New Zealanders aged over 50 with innovative business ideas will be able to receive support to advance their ideas to the next stage of development.

“Seniors have some great entrepreneurial ideas, and this program will give them the support to take that next step,” said Minister for Seniors Ginny Andersen.

The Senior Enterprise Pilot Program launched on Thursday will be offered free in five locations and tap into the creativity of older New Zealanders, Xinhua news agency quoted Andersen as saying.

The program will provide practical assistance to participants through a variety of supports to help establish and develop their ideas and potentially get them to market, she said.

“Not only can that provide value in communities but it would be an extremely fulfilling process,” said the Minister.

20230323-145401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Hostilities, including airstrikes, hamper aid delivery in northern Ethiopia: UN

    Vatsal Sheth: Surekha Sikri would leave us in awe on ‘Just...

    Genz vs Millennials: the difference in their dating patterns

    Jason Derulo: When Will Smith says something, you make sure you’re...