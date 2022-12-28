HEALTHWORLD

NZ logs 32,010 new Covid community cases, 78 deaths in a week

NewsWire
0
0

New Zealand recorded 32,010 new community cases of Covid-19 and 78 deaths in the week ending December 25, the inistry of Health said on Wednesday.

On average, new cases per day reached 4,565 in the last week, reports Xinhua news agency.

With the fresh cases, New Zealand has reported 2,094,354 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 2,331 deaths since the pandemic hit the country in early 2020, the Ministry said.

Currently, 413 infected patients are being treated in hospitals in the country, including 15 in intensive care units or high dependency units, showed official data.

20221228-152403

