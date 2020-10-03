NZ reports 1 new Covid-19 case in managed isolation

Wellington, Oct 3 (IANS) New Zealand on Saturday reported one Covid-19 case in managed isolation, taking the country’s overall infection tally to 1,493, according to health officials.

The infected person arrived in the country on Thursday from England via Hong Kong and has been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility, reports The New Zealand Herald newspaper.

Currently, there is no infected person in hospitals across the country, the officials said.

It has been more than a week since the last community case was reported on September 24.

On Friday, New Zealand laboratories processed 5,728 tests, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 976,369.

The death toll currently stands at 25.

