NZ reports 13 new Covid-19 cases

Wellington, Aug 18 (IANS) New Zealand on Tuesday reported 13 new COVID-19 cases, including 12 from the Auckland cluster, with no new infections in managed isolation and quarantine facilities.

The 13 cases remains under investigation but is believed to be linked to the same cluster, according to the Ministry of Health.

There are 98 people linked to the cluster who have been moved into the Auckland quarantine facility, including 44 people who have tested positive and their household contacts, reports Xinhua news agency.

There are six people receiving hospital-level care for Covid-19, two in Auckland City Hospital, and four in Middlemore, it said.

Tuesday’s new confirmed cases brought the country’s overall tally to 1,293.

The total number of active cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand is now 90, of which 69 are part of the recent community outbreak, and 20 are imported cases in managed isolation and quarantine facilities, it said,

Partial genome sequencing results indicated that a positive case is not linked to the Auckland community cluster, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield told a daily briefing, meaning that more than one cluster is in the community in New Zealand.

This case is a man who is a maintenance worker at the Rydges Hotel, which is being used as a managed isolation facility in Auckland.

The man carried out maintenance tasks on rooms between bookings, following full infection prevention and controls, including wearing appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE).

He tested positive on Sunday, and the partial genome sequencing indicated his case is most closely linked to a positive case from the Rydges on July 31, a returnee from the US.

Further genome sequencing and matching were being completed on this case on Tuesday.

Auckland will remain in Covid-19 Alert Level 3 till August 26 before further decisions are made, with the rest of the country staying in Alert Level 2 with relaxed restrictions.

Under level 3, businesses are required to implement COVID-19 safety measures, but most people are encouraged to stay at home.

