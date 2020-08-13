NZ reports 14 new COVID-19 cases amid 2nd wave

Wellington, Aug 13 (IANS) New Zealand reported 14 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, amid a second wave of the virus resurgence in the country.

A positive case in managed isolation was a woman in her 30s who arrived in New Zealand from the Philippines on August 8, reports Xinhua news agency.

She has been in managed isolation at the Distinction Hotel and tested positive around day 3 of her stay, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield told a press conference.

The 13 other cases were reported in Auckland and were all linked to the four people from the same family in the city previously reported, Bloomfield said.

The 14 cases have brought the total number of active cases in New Zealand to 36, 17 of which are linked to the recent outbreak, he said.

The country’s total number of confirmed cases reached 1,238.

Auckland resumed COVID-19 Alert Level 3 at noon on Wednesday for three days, with the rest of the country going to Level 2, after 102 days without community transmission in the country.

The government will make decisions and inform people in advance of a lockdown ending on Friday midnight, said Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

