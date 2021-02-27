New Zealand is mulling to move up its Covid-19 alert levels after two fresh community cases were confirmed on Saturday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

New Zealand’s largest city Auckland will move from Covid-19 alert level 1 to 3 and the rest to alert level 2 from Sunday morning, Ardern told media as Xinhua quoted.

The symptoms of the community cases were atypical, and the source of the infection was unknown and under investigation, said the Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield.

The PM has also appealed to the people to stay at their homes to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

–IANS

