New Zealand Cricket on Thursday named a New Zealand A squad featuring seven players with international experience to tour India for red and white ball fixtures in September.

The matches, all against India A, will be the first time a New Zealand A side has played overseas since the 2018 tour to the United Arab Emirates to play Pakistan A.

Alongside the players with full International experience, the squad also features five players with a chance to represent New Zealand A for the first time: Chad Bowes, Matt Fisher, Ben Lister, Robbie O’Donnell, and Joe Walker.

Wellington pace-bowler Logan van Beek returns to the NZ A programme after stints with the Netherlands, with the ICC eligibility rules allowing him to play for both sides concurrently, NZC said in a release.

Tom Bruce (Central Districts) and Robbie O’Donnell (Auckland) have been named co-captains for the tour which departs on August 26.

New Zealand A last toured India in 2017 and this visit will feature three four-day matches and three one-day matches in Bangalore and Chennai, respectively.

Black Caps selector Gavin Larsen, who will head away with the side as part of the support staff, said the tour represents a huge development opportunity for the playing and coaching group.

“It’s great to have A fixtures back on the touring calendar and even more exciting to have the team playing in foreign conditions,” Larsen was quoted as saying in the release.

“This programme and tours like these are vital in developing our people and giving them opportunities to test themselves against quality opposition.

“We have an exciting mix in this group, including players who dominated our last home season such as Robbie O’Donnell and Tom Bruce, alongside emerging talents in Matt Fisher and Joe Walker.”

Larsen noted players such as Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy and Dane Cleaver had experienced success with the Black Caps during the recent series in Europe and said their experience would be invaluable within this group.

Central Stags Head Coach Rob Walter will lead the coaching group, supported by Canterbury Assistant Coach Brendon Donkers and NZC High-Performance Coach Paul Wiseman.

New Zealand A Squad:

To’ Bruce (captain), Robbie O’Donnell (captain), Chad Bowes, Joe Carter, Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver (wk), Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Cameron Fletcher (wk), Ben Lister, Rachin Ravindra, Michael Rippon, Sean Solia, Logan van Beek, Joe Walker.

Schedule New Zealand A v India A

1st four-day match – Sept 1-4 (Bangalore)

2nd four-day match – Sept 8-11 (Bangalore)

3rd four-day match – Sept 15-18 (Bangalore)

1st one-day match – Sept 22 (Chennai)

2nd one-day match – Sept 25 (Chennai)

3rd one-day match – Sept 27 (Chennai)

