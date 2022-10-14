BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) and James Cook University Singapore (JCUS) have ratified a dual degree program. The new initiative enables students from the Jindal School of Psychology and Counselling (JSPC) to obtain two Bachelor’s degrees upon successful completion of the curriculum from both institutions.

Organised by the JGU Office of International Affairs & Global Initiatives, the initiative was signed by both partners recently. The dual degree pathway program provides an excellent opportunity to pursue higher education and explore employment opportunities outside of India, underscoring the global exposure afforded to the students of JGU. As asserted by the Dean of JSPC, Prof. (Dr.) Derick H. Lindquist, “The chance to live and study in Singapore offers JSPC students an excellent opportunity to immerse themselves in another culture and build an academic portfolio that blends the best of both universities.”

JGU is a non-profit global university, designated an ‘Institute of Eminence’ by the Indian Ministry of Education. Since 2021, JGU has been ranked the number one private university in India by the QS World University Rankings. JSPC, the tenth school of JGU, offers a three-year B.A. (Hons.) Psychology degree that provides a robust interdisciplinary education in the psychological sciences, combined with real-world experience via the completion of a rigorous and diverse internship program.

James Cook University, Australia, is a leading teaching and research institution, ranked in the top 300 universities worldwide in the 2022 Times Higher Education World University Rankings. The James Cook Singapore campus was the first private university in Singapore to be awarded the EduTrust Star in 2015, acknowledging its excellence in educational services. The JCUS psychology program excels in academics, providing students with the necessary qualifications and skills for entry into the global workforce.

Upon completion of four semesters at JSPC and four semesters at JCUS, students will be awarded the JSPC B.A. (Hons.) degree and the choice of one of two Bachelor’s degrees offered by JCUS. The dual degree program provides JSPC students with:

1. An educational experience at a renowned international institution focused on the best principles and practices in the psychological and social sciences.

2. The option to continue with a specialized Bachelor of Psychological Science degree or to pursue the broader Bachelor of Arts degree, with an emphasis on psychology.

3. Exposure to psychology within a unique cultural context, surrounded by students and faculty from around the world.

4. The opportunity to develop social intelligence and cultural awareness, two valuable skills sought by employers in the global marketplace.

