The Jindal School of Psychology and Counselling (JSPC) introduced a B.A. Honours degree in Psychology in August 2021. This August, JSPC will inaugurate a new postgraduate programme – a Master’s degree in Applied Psychology.

The two programmes are designed to ensure students receive a robust interdisciplinary education in the psychological sciences by a diverse group of research-active faculty. A rigorous but flexible curriculum, coupled with hands-on real-world training, guarantees students gain the requisite knowledge and skills to continue their education or enter the workforce.

The postgraduate degree will be offered in collaboration with our academic partner, the Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences (JIBS). Comprised of faculty members from premier institutions in India and abroad, the Institute is dedicated to understanding, developing, and applying human process competencies through continuous experimentation, research, and learning.

JIBS works with top national and international researchers to address critical issues in human behaviour from a multidisciplinary perspective. JIBS also sponsors multiple research centres, including the Centre for Victimology and Psychological Studies, the Centre for Leadership and Change, the Centre for Community Mental Health, and the Centre for Criminology and Forensic Studies.

The two-year M.A./M.Sc. programme delivers a world-class educational experience in three disciplines: (i) Community Psychology; (ii) Forensic and Investigative Psychology; and (iii) Industrial and Organisational Psychology. For each field, psychological principles, methods, and research findings are applied to real-world issues in government, business, private industry, society, and many other spheres of influence.

In the first year, students gain proficiency in the psychological and allied behavioural sciences through carefully selected courses, followed by discipline-specific instruction in year two. Internships ensure students can employ their knowledge and skills beyond the classroom, enhancing their expertise and academic qualifications.

The Dean of JSPC, Prof. (Dr.) Derick H. Lindquist, says: “Undergraduate and graduate students will receive instruction in both theoretical and skill-based coursework covering the breadth of the psychological sciences. In-class learning is bolstered by practicums that allow student knowledge to be directly applied through psychological testing and other methodologies. Moreover, internships – completed each summer and winter break – permit students to interact with disparate psychological organisations and professionals.

“We are also excited to announce a new Psychology Research Laboratory that will provide direct involvement in psychological research and experimentation. The laboratory will enable researchers and students to measure brain activity, sensation, eye movement, physiological measures such as heart rate and blood pressure, and much more. All told, students can be confident they’ll gain the knowledge, experience, and exposure to find a well-paying job or be highly competitive for admission into the top postgraduate programmes around the world.”

Prof. (Dr.) Sanjeev P. Sahni, Director of JIBS, states: “Blended with rigorous theoretical and practical aspects in consonance with the advances in the field, our M.A./M.Sc. Psychology curriculum lays an emphasis on inter-disciplinarity in understanding and applying psychology, by focusing not only on interactive classroom teaching but also on experiential learning and hands-on activities. We aim to take a creative research-based approach to this program in a bid to facilitate a smooth interface between the world of psychology professionals, academia, and the community.”

Together, the two Psychology programmes extend the academic specialisations offered by O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU), a non-profit global university recognized by the University Grants Commission of India. JGU has been designated an ‘Institute of Eminence’ (IoE) by the Indian Ministry of Education and is currently ranked as the number one private university in India according to the 2021 QS World University Rankings.

Prof. (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, Vice Chancellor of JGU, states: “Since its launch in 2020, the Jindal School of Psychology & Counselling (JSPC) has taken forward the legacy of excellence and interdisciplinary studiesthe two hallmarks of JGU. At the same time. It has shown the way forward in best contemporary practices in the field of psychology and allied sciences education. Teaching and learning at JSPC is characterised by a vibrant academic and research culture which seeks to leverage the university’s internationally accomplished faculty members and innovative interdisciplinary curriculum.

“The B.A. programme offered by JSPC and the M.A./M.Sc. programme offered by JSPC and JIBS are truly unique and I strongly encourage students who are interested in the field of psychology to join us at JGU and experience a vibrant intellectual community and receive a comprehensive education in psychological theory, experimentation, and practice.”

