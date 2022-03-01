Oakville high school locked down, several others placed in hold and secure after an armed man is spotted in the area

Reports of a man with a gun forced an Oakville high school into lockdown while several neighbouring schools were placed in a hold and secure status.

Halton police said they were called to the area of Garth Webb Secondary School in Oakville at around 11:50 am today after there were reports of a male seen outside in a field with a gun. No shots were fired and no physical injuries were reported to police. A male youth was identified as the suspect.

At 12:30 pm, officers located the suspect at Bloomfield Park where he was arrested.

For precautionary reasons, area residents were asked to shelter in place, and Garth Webb Secondary School was placed into a lockdown. Other nearby schools including St. Joan of Arc Catholic Elementary School, Captain R. Wilson Public School, Willowglen Montessori, St. John Paul II Catholic Elementary School, Emily Carr Public School, Heritage Glen Public School, Abbey Park High School and St. Bernadette Catholic Elementary School were placed into a hold and secure.

Investigation is ongoing at this time and charges may be pending. At this time, no firearm has been recovered.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.