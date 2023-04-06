An Oakville man has been arrested for sexual assaulting a female he met via a dating app. The accused was held pending a bail hearing in Milton.

Halton police said that on April 6 investigators with the HRPS Child Abuse and Sexual Assault unit arrested 33-year-old Gurpreet Sandhu of Oakville. The sexual assault took place at the residence of the accused and police are concerned that there may be additional victims.

The adult female victim met the accused via a dating app, according to a police report. Sandhu also contacted her through social media.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit at 905-825-4777 ext. 8970.