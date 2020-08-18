Oakville man charged with child luring

​The Halton Regional Police Service – Internet Child Exploitation Unit (I.C.E.) has arrested a male for attempting to lure children online. The I.C.E. Unit was made aware of a male that created multiple online accounts on a social media messaging app in attempts to communicate repeatedly with several children under the age of 18. The incidents occurred between January and April, 2020.

The accused used Instagram and utilized several user names including: Beasley8163, beasley2045, joe_heather101, samp.lant1, joescotts1003, davi.dsommer, dav.id9102, jeffm_ack101 and timw.ilson.

On Tuesday, August 18, 2020, Richard Beasley (50) of Oakville was arrested and charged with:

-Luring a Child

-Criminal Harassment x 2

Beasley was released on an undertaking.

Police believe there may be additional victims. Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is asked to contact Detective Todd Martin at 905-465-8983 or D/Cst. Kathy Walker at 905-465-8986 of the Halton Regional Police Child Internet Child Exploitation Unit.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers “See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.​