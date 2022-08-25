Halton police have charged two individuals in connection with a province-wide wage subsidy fraud after a lengthy investigation that began with a targeted shooting in Oakville last year.

Police were called to a residence located on The Greenery in northeast Oakville at approximately 2:40 am on March 21, 2021, for reports of gun shots fired in the area of the home. Once on scene, police located a female victim who was taken to hospital with serious injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. The victim survived her injuries.

This shooting launched an extensive investigation by the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau that included numerous search warrants, police said in a news release. During the investigation, investigators discovered a sophisticated, well-organized CERB/CEWS (Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy) fraud that spanned across the province.

On July 29, Justis Verrall (23) of Scarborough was arrested and faces numerous charges including Possession of Counterfeit Mark, Unauthorized Possession of Credit Card Data

and Utter Forged Documents (2 counts). Verrall was released from custody on an Undertaking.

On August 22, police arrested Sean Thomas (28) of Fenelon Falls. He faces the same charges as Verall, as well as numerous others, including Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited Firearm and Fail to Comply with Undertaking. Thomas was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Investigators are still searching for additional suspects in connection with this shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.