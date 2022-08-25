COMMUNITY

Oakville shooting investigation uncovers province-wide wage subsidy fraud

CanIndia News Online Editor-Sabrina
0
2

Halton police have charged two individuals in connection with a province-wide wage subsidy fraud after a lengthy investigation that began with a targeted shooting in Oakville last year.

Police were called to a residence located on The Greenery in northeast Oakville at approximately 2:40 am on March 21, 2021, for reports of gun shots fired in the area of the home. Once on scene, police located a female victim who was taken to hospital with serious injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. The victim survived her injuries.

This shooting launched an extensive investigation by the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau that included numerous search warrants, police said in a news release. During the investigation, investigators discovered a sophisticated, well-organized CERB/CEWS (Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy) fraud that spanned across the province.

On July 29, Justis Verrall (23) of Scarborough was arrested and faces numerous charges including Possession of Counterfeit Mark, Unauthorized Possession of Credit Card Data
and Utter Forged Documents (2 counts). Verrall was released from custody on an Undertaking.

On August 22, police arrested Sean Thomas (28) of Fenelon Falls. He faces the same charges as Verall, as well as numerous others, including Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited Firearm and Fail to Comply with Undertaking. Thomas was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Investigators are still searching for additional suspects in connection with this shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ontario to provide assistance to Brampton’s Churchville area flood victims

    Toronto issues more than 22,000 speeding tickets in December

    Canada records 41,210 new Covid-19 cases

    Brampton recreation centre gets a ninja course, rockwall and parkour