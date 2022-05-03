HEALTHINDIA

Oath row at Madurai Medical College: DME conducts inquiry

NewsWire
0
0

The Director of Medical Education, Tamil Nadu, Narayana Babu, said on Tuesday that the Madurai Medical College had violated two instructions in the medical oath row of fresh MBBS students at the institute.

Speaking to reporters after conducting an inquiry into the oath row at the Madurai Medical College, Narayana Babu said, “The Madurai Medical College violated two instructions regarding administering oath to the freshers. It violated instructions from the state health department and the Director of Medical Education (DME) to get clarification on any new/fake circular from the department and to follow a routine process of admission issued in February.”

The official said that the recommendation by the National Medical Commission to use ‘Charak Shapath’ while administering oath to medical students was only a circular, and not an order.

He also said that the Tamil Nadu health secretary had issued an instructions on February 10 to all the Deans asking them to get clarification on all the new circulars from the department, stating that some fake orders in the name of NMC were also getting circulated on social media.

Narayana Babu clarified that the Parliament had also clarified that ‘Charak Shapath’ cannot replace ‘Hippocratic Oath’. He also said that the Madurai Medical College had failed to get clarification from the DME and health department on this issue.

He also said that a full inquiry would be conducted and appropriate action will be taken against other medical college Deans where students have alleged to have taken ‘Charak Shapath’.

It is to be noted that the students’ council of the Madurai Medical College has taken up the responsibility of the first year MBBS students taking the ‘Charak Shapath’ instead of the traditional ‘Hippocratic Oath’.

20220503-213403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    After HC order, Andhra ambulances passing freely to Telangana

    Indonesia reports 3,077 new Covid-19 cases, 100 more deaths

    Bill raising upper limit for abortions passed by Parliament

    Central team in Mizoram as state sees 10.27% Covid positivity rate