Obama on Pele: He understood power of sports to bring people together

Former US President Barack Obama joined a galaxy of celebrities who mourned the passing of King Pele in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, and sharing a picture of himself with the football legend, Obama said: “Pele was one of the greatest to ever play the beautiful game. And as one of the most recognizable athletes in the world, he understood the power of sports to bring people together. Our thoughts are with his family and everyone who loved and admired him.”

One of the most eloquent tributes, though, came from former England footballer Gary Linekar, a Golden Boot winner in his time and now a BBC presenter.

Linekar tweeted: “Pele has died. The most divine of footballers and joyous of men. He played a game only a few chosen ones have come close to. Three times he lifted the most coveted gold trophy in that beautiful yellow shirt. He may have left us but he’ll always have footballing immortality. RIP Pele”

Norway and Manchester City football star Erling Haaland may have tweeted nine words, but he said it all: “Everything you see any player doing, Pele did it first.”

