An object recovered at the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is likely to be an empty smoke buoy, the Danish Energy Agency (DEA) has said.

“The Danish Armed Forces have stated that the salvage was carried out at a depth of 73 meters … with the participation of a representative from the owner company Nord Stream 2 AG,” the DEA was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

The DEA said that the empty smoke buoy, used for visual identification, “does not pose a safety risk”.

An image of the buoy obtained from the Danish Defence Ministry shows a cylindrical object approximately 40 centimeters tall and 10 centimeters in diameter.

The Nord Stream pipelines, which transported natural gas from Russia to European markets via Germany, were severely damaged last September by blasts in the Baltic Sea. One pipeline, Nord Stream 1, was in operation at the time of the explosion. Although Nord Stream 2 was not operational at the time, it was filled with gas.

Following the leaks, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said that authorities in the country believed it was a deliberate act.

