Objection to Turkey-Libya energy deal has ‘no significance’: Turkish Foreign Ministry

The objection by Greece and the EU to new economic and maritime deals between Turkey and Libya is of “no significance or value” to Ankara, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed on Monday between Turkey and the Libyan Government of National Unity “envisages the development of bilateral scientific, technical, technological, legal, administrative and commercial cooperation on land and sea in the field of hydrocarbons,” Turkish Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Tanju Bilgic said on Tuesday in a statement, adding that objection of Greece and EU is “against both international law and the basic principles of the UN”.

Bilgic also urged the EU “not to exceed its authority, and to respect the sovereignty and equality of states in accordance with international law and UN principles”.

A high-level Turkish delegation paid a visit to Tripoli on Monday and signed an MoU that allows Turkey to explore oil and gas fields in some areas of the eastern Mediterranean, over which Greece claims to have sovereignty, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Greek Foreign Ministry said on Monday that Greece intends to defend its sovereign rights with “all legitimate means”.

