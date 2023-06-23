INDIA

Objectionable posters of Kamal Nath put up at Bhopal market

Objectionable posters of veteran Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Kamal Nath were put up at a market in Bhopal.

The posters in the city’s Manisha market had a QR code, along with a picture of the veteran leader calling him “Corruption Nath” and that he was “wanted”.

In response, Kamal Nath’s media advisor Piyush Babele said it was done on the behest of the state’s BJP government, adding that it was an attempt to tarnish the Congress leader’s image, who has served to the country for over 40 years.

“This is an insult to Madhya Pradesh. This is an insult to the service of the state. This is an insult to the goal of making a golden Madhya Pradesh. This is an insult to those crores of people in whose heart Kamal Nath resides,” Bable said.

He also demanded strict actiona gainst the preparators, saying that the Congress will also stage a protest against the incident.

“I demand from the Chief Minister that while taking action on his behalf, arrest those who put up such posters and give them the strictest punishment. If they fail to do so, then it will be clear to the people of Madhya Pradesh that all this work is being done at their behest,” Bable said.

The posters come as the Congress has launched a scathing attack on the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led state government over corruption.

