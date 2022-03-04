ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Observation, assimilation helped Kriti sketch her 'Bachchhan Paandey' character

By NewsWire
Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon, who will be seen essaying the role of a filmmaker Myra Devekar in the upcoming masala entertainer, ‘Bachchhan Paandey’, recently opened up about her approach to her character in the film.

Sharing her thoughts on her understanding of a filmmaker’s character, Kriti said, “As an actor, once you have gone through a certain number of films, you soak in more than you think, just by observing and looking around, you start understanding how the directors make their vision come alive, their process and mannerisms.”

The ‘Mimi’ star added that the sense of control was her anchor point for her character, “And I have seen so many talented directors at work, it feels like it was sort of easier for me to pick from them. A director’s in control of everything on the set as he/she is the captain of the ship.”

“So my main pick point on Myra was that this girl is very much in control and she is stuck in a place where situations get out of control”, she concluded as she drew the contrast between her character’s key trait and the situations that get better out of her.

Meanwhile, Kriti has multiple big releases lined up including ‘Shehzada’, ‘Adipurush’, ‘Bhediya’ and ‘Ganapath’.

