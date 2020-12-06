Canindia News

Observing basic rules makes schools safest place: NY Governor

by CanIndia New Wire Service0

Schools are usually places where illnesses spread easily, but in the case of Covid-19, the safest place in the community is truly the school, and that’s because they follow basic rules, said New York state Governor Andrew Cuomo.

“The students and teachers wear masks. They practice social distancing. They frequently wash their hands. Many of the students are serious about doing their part to keep their friends and families safe,” Xinhua news agency quoted Cuomo as saying in an article posted on the online portal Newsday

He adding that the infection rate in schools in every part of the state is lower than the surrounding community.

Infection rates on average in schools are under 3 per cent.

Even in yellow zones, where community spread is more than 5.3 percent, school infection rates are lower, Cuomo wrote in the article tilted “Schools offer smart lessons about Covid-19 spread”.

“They should be an example to us all. Too many adults have not heeded their education, ignoring the experts and acting without regard for the consequences of their actions by hosting large gatherings or failing to use the most effective tool at our disposal right now: a face covering,” he said.

“All that is required to control its spread is for people to be smart and disciplined. COVID-19 is potent, but it has no power until it enters a person’s body. Maintaining social distancing and wearing masks keeps that from happening.”

So far, the New York state has reported a total of 685,364 Covid-19 cases and 34,830 deaths, the worst in the country, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

–IANS

ksk/

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

China mine accident toll reaches 23

CanIndia New Wire Service

UK, EU leaders say trade talks to reconvene in Brussels amid “significant differences”

CanIndia New Wire Service

Judge orders resumption of US programme for illegal child immigrant

CanIndia New Wire Service

US House of Reps. passes bill to promote Gandhi, King legacies

CanIndia New Wire Service

79% of Tesla’s US workforce male, shows diversity report

CanIndia New Wire Service

Swiss helicopter maker Kopter hit by ransomware attack: Report

CanIndia New Wire Service

Ransomware gangs now even call victims to meet demands: Report

CanIndia New Wire Service

Work to serve the people: PM tells Border Guards B’desh

CanIndia New Wire Service

S Korea to tighten grip on Netflix, Google from next week

CanIndia New Wire Service

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER

Stay up to date with the latest news and exclusive offers directly in your inbox

Thanks, I’m not interested