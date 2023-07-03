INDIA

Occultist booked for sexually harassing woman in Lucknow

  An occultist has been booked for sexually harassing a woman on the pretext of treating her ailing mother.

An FIR has been lodged with the Alambagh police station and a probe is underway. The woman lives along with her mother in the Alambagh area. Her father died three years ago and her mother does not keep well.

According to the woman, one of her friends once told her about Surendra Singh ‘Tony’, a resident of Bada Barha, who claimed that he could cure Vastu defects. “The accused visited our house in June 2022 on the pretext of correcting Vastu defects. Gradually, he gained the trust of my mother by assuring her that he would solve all her problems and started visiting our house frequently,” the woman stated in her FIR”.

One day Surendra visited the woman’s house when her mother was also there. He told the woman that he wanted to share something urgent with her.

On hearing this she took him to another room. There the accused sexually harassed her and when she raised an alarm, he threatened to make her photos viral,” said the police spokesman.

