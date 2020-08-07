OCI cardholders of nations with Air Bubble pact can now enter India

New Delhi, Aug 8 (IANS) In what can be seen as a further move towards Unlocking, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has allowed OCI cardholders to enter India who belong to countries with which “air bubble” arrangements have been finalised by the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Meanwhile, an MHA spokesperson added: “Other foreigners from these countries have also been allowed to avail Indian visa facility for business, medical and employment purposes. Indian citizens have also been allowed to travel to such countries on any type of visa.”

Earlier, while announcing the guidelines for Unlock 3.0, the Home Ministry had said that international travel had been allowed, but in a limited manner under the Union government’s Vande Bharat Mission, which is a repatriation effort.

–IANS

abn/pgh