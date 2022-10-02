The decks have reportedly been cleared on Sunday for the transformation of the ruling TRS party in Telangana, to a national party.

Sources in the party said that the chief minister and TRS supremo K. Chandrasekhar Rao will announce his much anticipated national party at 1.19 p.m. on Wednesday, October 5, coinciding with the auspicious Vijaya Dasami festival.

The chief minister has opted to rename the TRS to enable smooth transition into a national party.

Sources said the decision was finalised during the high-level party meet convened by KCR on Sunday afternoon.

Apart from his cabinet colleagues, the meeting was attended by the heads of the party’s district units in Telangana.

On October 5, at 11 a.m., the party will discuss the matter at a meet attended by MLAs, MPs, and office bearers at all levels.

The party is expected to pass a resolution renaming the party as Bharatiya Rashtra Samiti (BRS) signifying it is a transformation to a national political party.

The party leadership feels this procedure will help avoid any technical issues with the Election Commission, in terms of retaining its identities such as party symbol or flag.

Subsequently, KCR, as the Telangana chief minister is popularly known, will officially announce the birth of the national party at 1.19 p.m., sources said.

KCR has been actively mulling a national alternative to the ruling BJP at the Centre, soon after he won his second consecutive victory in the Assembly polls held in 2018.

Relations between the BJP and the TRS soured following the former emerging as the main rival in the state.

After initially toying with the idea of a national front, he finally settled for setting up a national party on his own.

