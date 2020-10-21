October reads: Of science and society

New Delhi, Oct 20 (IANSlife) If you are looking to welcome the festive season with a dash of reading, six upcoming Indian authors could be interesting additions to your bookshelf.

‘The King of the Sea’ by Nandam Gautam

A metaphysical novel paired with two companion music albums, Nandan Gautam’s ‘The King of the Sea’ transports you into a new dimension, where reality lies suspended between the past and the future. The memoir and the thrilling sea epic, weave in and out, diving into the deepest layers of the subconscious with startling honesty and gut-wrenching emotionality, offering a wealth of insights into personal growth, self-revelation and ultimately, love. Both albums ‘The King of the Sea’ and ‘The Divine Flaw’ are available to the reader via an exclusive weblink provided in the book. The music features award-winning musicians, who helped to make this a uniquely immersive and expansive experience.

‘Apophis’ by Raj Anand

Raj Anand’s ‘Apophis: Into The Folds of Darkness’ is a beautiful blend of science fiction and philosophy. The story unfolds as a dark monstrous apparition – Apophis – feverishly races past the expanse of the Milky Way galaxy and bolts to the edge of the solar system. Recklessly accelerating, this sinister twin-headed asteroid continues its inebriated journey to soon rain a resolute chaos upon Earth. Five ancient philosophers reincarnated nine years ago in different cities across the planet – New York, Hong Kong, New Delhi, Azores Islands in Portugal and Buyukada Island in Turkey, discover amongst haunting memories of their phantasmal past lives, that it is their destiny to save humanity from the evil forces unleashed by the Skyllats from across the galaxy. And now, these nine-year-old sentient beings must rely on their shared, ancient wisdom to prepare humanity for the imminent war across the galaxy.

‘The Rape Trial’ by Bidisha Ghosal

Bidisha Ghosal’s ‘The Rape Trial’ is a work of fiction on the stark truths of our society. It begins with the revelation that, many years ago, Rahul Satyabhagi had indeed raped Avni Rambha. Rahul has long been acquitted and Avni had left the country for her peace of mind. Now, it looks like he’s about to get away with it again. What do you do when the rapist is someone you know? What do you do when he has been found innocent in the eyes of the law? Three friends Rhea, Hitaishi and Amruta find themselves struggling to answer these questions together. Nearly a decade has passed since Rahul Satyabhagi, heir to the mega Satyabhagi business empire, had raped Avni Rambha, bested her in court, and gone on to become a men’s rights activist, and the who’s-who of Badrid Bay had breathed a sigh of relief that the sordid mess was over. But now a sting operation proves what many, the three friends included, had suspected all along – he’d been lying.

‘Pi Agency’ by Neelabh Pratap Singh

Neelabh Pratap Singh’s crime thriller ‘PI Agency’ is the story of a private investigator, Rashmi Purohit, a failed CBI aspirant who struggles to run her own private detective agency, PI Agency, out of her claustrophobic basement. When a wealthy businessman with a troubled drug addicted son arrives at her doorstep, a cash-strapped Rashmi Purohit and her band of amateurs grab the opportunity. Little do they know that the enemy they are up against doesn’t just operate in the shady ghettos of the capital but also in the darkest recesses of the virtual world. What seems like a perfect case may destroy her agency and her life in more ways than possible.

‘Medical Astrology’ by Dr Deepak Singla

Dr Deepak Singla’s ‘Medical Astrology ‘ is a practical guide for timely preparation for a healthy and happy life, free from sorrow and sufferings caused by disease or accidents. The ancient science of Vedic astrology is focused in this guide on the physical and mental health related wisdom. Effective remedies are also given. The book talks about how planets play a role to indicate a specific disease. This allows individuals to monitor actions to keep away a particular ailment. The author has also mentioned the mantras and tips to ward off or keep away the disease.

‘Few Shades of Love’ by Kamal Panda

Kamal Panda’s ‘Few Shades of Love’ is a tale of love where Manas, a populist youth leader, when denied his love decides to take revenge on the tyrant village head, and Anaya, a graduate student waited for her lost love with hope and faith, while on the other hand, Krishanv, a teenage lover dares to fall in love again. To love and to be loved, is it that complicated? The writer has woven the ‘Shades of Love’ to narrate three love stories in this book.

(IANSlife can be contacted at [email protected])

–IANS

sj/tb