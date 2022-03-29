INDIA

Octogenarian spends night in Hyderabad bank due to staff’s negligence

An 89-year-old man had to spend a night in a bank’s locker room here due to the negligence of the bank staff.

The man had to spend 18 hours in the bank after the staff locked the premises and left on Monday.

The shocking incident occurred in Union Bank of India’s branch in posh Jubilee Hills area and came to light on Tuesday after police traced and rescued him.

V. Krishna Reddy, resident of Jubilee Hills Road Number 67 had gone to the bank for some work around 4.20 p.m. on Saturday and had opened his bank locker. Even as he was busy inside the locker room, the bank staff locked the bank, leaving the octogenarian inside.

When Krishna Reddy did not return home till late in the evening, his family members began looking for him. As he remained untraced, they approached police.

The police checked the CCTV footage of Jubilee Hills checkpost area and traced him to the bank. The elderly man, a diabetic, was found in the locker room. He had to suffer through the night.

Krishna Reddy, who is suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, has been shifted to a hospital.

“We have successfully traced him at Union Bank of India, Jubilee Hills check post. Yesterday evening he was confined accidentally in Lockers room of Union Bank. After verifying the CCTV cameras the Jubilee Hills Police successfully rescued him and shifted to near by Hospital,” Jubilee Hills inspector Rajashekhar Reddy tweeted in response to the messages seeking help to trace Krishna Reddy.

20220329-133203

