Oculus VR fitness data will soon be accessible in Apple Health, iPhone

Meta has announced that Oculus Quest 2 will allow users to send workout data to the Apple Health app and other third-party platforms.

Starting in April, Oculus fitness data will be syncable to the Oculus Mobile app on iOS devices, or directly to the Apple Health app.

For now, when people exercise with interactive games available on Oculus Quest 2, the data can only be viewed on the Oculus Mobile App. With the update, one would see the Oculus Quest 2 fitness data on the Apple Health App.

“If you have an iOS device, you’ll be able to choose to sync your VR fitness progress with the Apple Health app to automatically track your VR workouts on your iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch without having to manually input information about your exercise,” Meta said in a statement.

“This means all your exercise stats, including your activities both in and out of VR, can be tracked and available in one place.”

All iOS devices that support this app will allow users to track minutes spent working out.

The social media giant promises that its fitness data will be stored in an encrypted state. Additionally, it says it won’t use the data for targeted advertising.

