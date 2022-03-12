SCI-TECHWORLD

Oculus VR fitness data will soon be accessible in Apple Health, iPhone

By NewsWire
0
0

Meta has announced that Oculus Quest 2 will allow users to send workout data to the Apple Health app and other third-party platforms.

Starting in April, Oculus fitness data will be syncable to the Oculus Mobile app on iOS devices, or directly to the Apple Health app.

For now, when people exercise with interactive games available on Oculus Quest 2, the data can only be viewed on the Oculus Mobile App. With the update, one would see the Oculus Quest 2 fitness data on the Apple Health App.

“If you have an iOS device, you’ll be able to choose to sync your VR fitness progress with the Apple Health app to automatically track your VR workouts on your iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch without having to manually input information about your exercise,” Meta said in a statement.

“This means all your exercise stats, including your activities both in and out of VR, can be tracked and available in one place.”

All iOS devices that support this app will allow users to track minutes spent working out.

The social media giant promises that its fitness data will be stored in an encrypted state. Additionally, it says it won’t use the data for targeted advertising.

20220312-151006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.