‘Odhani’ singers Neha Kakkar and Darshan Raval collaborate on a love song

Mumbai, Oct 2 (IANS) Singers Neha Kakkar and Darshan Raval have collaborated on a new love song, titled Teri aankhon mein.

The duet will feature Pearl V Puri, Divya Khosla Kumar and Rohit Suchanti.

Sharing the news with fans, Darshan took to Instagram and wrote: “Boy meets a girl on a mystical stormy night and the love saga unfolds #TeriAankhonMein coming.”

“Teri aankhon mein” will be out on October 7.

This is not the first time Darshan and Neha have worked with each other. They teamed up for the popular “Odhani” song in the film “Made in China” last year.

–IANS

