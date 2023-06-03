As a mark of respect to the victims of the Odisha train accident, the Tamil Nadu government on Saturday cancelled the centenary year celebrations of late Chief Minister and DMK leader M. Karunanidhi.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who is Karunanidhi’s son, will pay tribute to the statue of Kalaignar Karunanidhi and Kalaignar memorial, while all other public programmes are cancelled.

The Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA)-led by DMK, which had planned several public programmes scheduled for this evening, has reschuled the programmes.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister has deputed two ministers — Udayanidhi Stalin and S.S. Sivasankar along with three IAS officers — to reach Odisha and coordinate with the Railway officials on further action.

The Ministers and officials will leave Chennai by the 9.50 a.m flight to Odisha.

20230603-094401