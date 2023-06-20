SPORTSCRICKETSOUTH ASIA

ODI WC qualifiers: Madushanka, Wellalage, Arachchige added to Sri Lanka squad as injury covers

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Tuesday announced that Dilshan Madushanka, Dunith Wellalage, and Sahan Arachchige will fly to Zimbabwe to join the squad as stand-by players for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier.

The three players will join their team on June 23, the day Sri Lanka takes on Oman in their second game of the event.

Madushanka and Wellalage are capped international players, with a combined experience of 23 games for Sri Lanka. The uncapped Arachchige is a top-order left-hand batter who can also contribute a few handy overs of right-arm off-break.

The 27-year-old Arachchige has played nearly eight years in domestic cricket, scoring 1454 runs at an average of 29.67 in 66 List-A games while also picking up 38 wickets.

Sri Lanka are looking to shore up their options after their pace spearhead Dushmantha Chameera missed their opening match with a shoulder injury.

In their opening game, the Islanders recorded a statement victory over UAE by a massive margin of 175 runs.

