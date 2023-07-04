A maiden ODI hundred from opener Vikramjit Singh and Wesley Barresi’s 97 helped the Netherlands stay in contention for ODI World Cup qualification with a huge 74-run win over Oman via DLS method in their Super Six match of the qualifiers at the Harare Sports Club on Monday.

Pushed into batting first, despite rain taking away two overs, Vikramjit slammed a 109-ball 110, laced with 11 fours and two sixes, while Barresi was impressive in his 65-ball 97, hitting ten fours and three sixes, for the Netherlands to post an imposing 362/7 in 48 overs.

In reply, despite a brilliant 105 not out off 92 balls by Ayaan Khan, also his first ODI century, and his stand of 112 runs for the fifth wicket with Shoaib Khan, Oman were always behind in the tall chase and ended up at 246/6 in 44 overs, before bad light stopped play again end of the match and both teams decided to shake hands, bringing the match to an end.

Despite the big win, the Netherlands could not get their Net Run Rate (NRR) past either Scotland or Zimbabwe. If Zimbabwe win against Scotland on Tuesday, the hosts will seal the last remaining ODI World Cup spot, pushing both Scotland and the Netherlands out of the race. But if Scotland win, then the Netherlands must defeat them by a big enough margin to go past their NRR.

In the morning, Oman pacers Bilal Khan and Kaleemullah got the ball to zip around under overcast conditions. The Dutch openers held their own till play was disrupted due to rain, and the game turning into a 48-over contest.

On resumption, Vikramjit set the tone for attacking Oman’s bowlers by smashing three boundaries in Kaleemullah’s third over, whereas Max O’Dowd hit a six and four in his fourth. Vikramjit continued to keep his foot on the pedal and reached his half-century in the 18th over, with the century of the opening partnership also brought up.

O’Dowd, however, fell for 35 from 64 balls to the left-arm spinner Ayaan. Vikramjit was then joined by Barresi and the duo kept going after Oman’s bowlers. The duo added 80 runs from 72 balls, with Vikramjit getting to his maiden ODI hundred in the 31st over.

Vikramjit finally fell to an expansive loft off Mohammad Nadeem and holed out to long-on in the 34th over. Barresi, 39, remained impressive and led the Netherlands charge with a brisk fifty coming off only 43 balls.

Along with a fiery cameo from Bas de Leede (39 off 19 balls), Barresi added 55 runs from 27 balls for the fourth wicket. Barresi didn’t relent even after de Leede was dismissed and scored runs all around the ground. He added 57 from 26 with Saqib Zulfiqar (33 off 17 balls), before falling painfully short of a deserving hundred on 97, as the Netherlands managed to cross 350 by then.

In reply, Oman openers Jatinder Singh (17) and Kashyap Prajapati added 34 off 41 balls for the first wicket, before the former was run out, followed by Ryan Klein taking out stand-in captain Aqib Ilyas, and Prajapati (25) as well as Mohammad Nadeem being dismissed before 20th over started.

It was the fifth wicket partnership between Ayaan and Shoaib which finally brought some energy to the Oman innings. Their stand reached its 50-run mark off 48 deliveries. Ayaan reached his half-century with a six in the 27th over, and soon after, Oman crossed 200 run-mark in the 34th over.

The duo added 112 runs off 107 balls in what was Oman’s best partnership in the tournament so far. Shoaib’s fall to an excellent stumping by Scott Edwards ended the massive partnership in the 38th over. Though Ayaan achieved his maiden ODI hundred in the 41st over, a Netherlands win was a foregone conclusion, before the game was eventually called off in the 44th over.

Brief scores:

The Netherlands 362/7 in 48 overs (Vikramjit Singh 110, Wesley Barresi 97; Bilal Khan 3-75, Mohammad Nadeem 2-36) beat Oman 246/6 in 44 overs (Ayaan Khan 105 not out, Shoaib Khan 46; Aryan Dutt 3-31, Ryan Klein 2-34) by 74 runs via DLS method

2023070333469