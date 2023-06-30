The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023 has approved a player replacement for the Sri Lanka team, allowing them to bring in Dilshan Madushanka as a replacement player for the remainder of the event.

Dilshan Madushanka has replaced Dushmantha Chameera, who was ruled out due to an injury suffered at a training session earlier in the event, in the Sri Lanka squad. The medium pacer has, so far, played eleven T20Is and two ODIs, scalping 12 and two wickets, respectively.

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad.

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023 consists of Chris Tetley, ICC Head of Events (Chair); Sarah Edgar ICC Representative; Hamilton Masakadza, Host Tournament Director; Dirk Viljoen, Host Nominee; Pommie Mbangwa (Independent); Natalie Germanos (Independent) and Gurjit Singh, Managing Committee Affairs.

In what came as a setback for Dasun Shanaka and Co, Chameera, who has experience of playing 44 ODIs and scalping 50 wickets at an economy rate of 5.39, was ruled out for the Super Six in the World Cup Qualifiers in Zimbabwe.

The speedster is still recovering from a right pectoral muscle injury he sustained on the right shoulder. It happened when he was practicing before their first qualifier game ahead of the group stage.

The 31-year-old will now undergo rehabilitation at the High-Performance Center at Ranasinghe Premadasa International Cricket Stadium (RPICS).

