Sri Lanka player Wanindu Hasaranga has been reprimanded for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during their ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier match against the Netherlands on Friday at Queen’s Sports Club.

Hasaranga was found to have breached Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match.”

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Hasaranga’s disciplinary record, for whom it was the second offence in 24 months, taking his number of demerit points to two.

The incident occurred after Hasaranga was dismissed when on return to the pavilion, he hit the boundary skirtings with his bat in an aggressive manner.

Hasaranga admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Shaid Wadvalla of the ICC International Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

The charges against Hasaranga were levelled by the on-field umpires, Martin Saggers and Greg Brathwaite, third umpire Jayaraman Madanagopal and fourth umpire Asif Yaqoob.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

