Odia singer Murali Mohapatra collapses on stage during performance, dies

Odia singer Murali Prasad Mohapatra collapsed while he was performing live at an event in Odisha’s Jeypore town on Sunday night, and was rushed to the hospital but had passed away. He was 59.

According to sources, Mohapatra was performing at a show organised at Rajnagar in Jeypore town of Koraput district for Durga Puja. After singing a couple of songs, he sat on a chair on the stage and was listening to other singers, during which he collapsed.

He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital but doctors there declared him dead, family sources said.

Murali’s elder brother Bibhuti Prasad Mohapatra said he had been suffering from heart problems and diabetes for a long time.

Murali was known as ‘Khoka Bhai’ (in a tribute to renowned Odia singer, late Akshaya Mohanty) of Koraput district.

