Odisha: 400 DLs suspended, 77 vehicles seized for violating traffic norms

The transport authorities in Odisha suspended 400 driving licenses, issued 2,073 challans and seized 77 vehicles for riding motorcycles without helmets during the last 24 hours, an official said on Wednesday.

The state transport authority (STA) has launched a statewide special drive against riding motorized two-wheelers without wearing helmets on national and state highways on August 16 and it will continue till August 30.

On the first day of the special drive, a total of 2,073 e-challans were issued, and Rs 4.30 lakh fine collected from the violators, the official said.

Sanjay Biswal, Joint Commissioner, transport (road safety) said the main aim of this drive is to create a sense of responsibility among the road users for prevention of road accidents and fatalities.

It has been observed that out of the accidents taking place on national and state highways, many are related to two-wheeler riders. Helmet-less driving is a major cause of road accidents and grievous injury across Odisha, he said.

“Due to continuous enforcement activities people are using helmets in the urban areas but are unfortunately avoiding wearing helmets on highways where protection is much more needed,” said the joint commissioner.

Biswal appealed to the two-wheeler riders and pillion riders to follow the traffic rules and wear helmets for their safety.

As many as 1,308 persons, including riders (868) and pillion riders (440) of motorised two wheelers, were killed in road accidents in the year 2021. Most of them were not wearing helmets.

Similarly, a total of 1,280 persons were grievously injured and 747 had minor injuries in accidents involving two wheelers, he added.

